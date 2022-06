Rebecca Hrabar from Utah Travels showed us all the best hiking trails that viewers should hit this summer. Hrabar’s first recommendation was the Bear Canyon Suspension Bridge. She said that this is a 2.3-mile loop that starts at the Orson Smith Park in Draper and takes you up the canyon to a suspension bridge that is 185 feet long. This one is especially fun for kids to run across the suspension bridge. The trail is also pet friendly!

