College Station, TX

Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents "NEWSIES"

KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for seller's.

www.kbtx.com

KBTX.com

Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Davis family, there are now three generations of lawyers. The newest attorney to join the ranks is Addison, who was sworn in during a family-filled ceremony at the 85th District Court on Friday. Addison, who will be practicing civil litigation and insurance defense work...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Agua fresca to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are still days away from the official start of summer, but it has already been plenty hot around the Brazos Valley. In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife, talks about agua fresca and how it can help you stay hydrated and cool throughout the summer.
GARDENING
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Celebrating Juneteenth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get ready to celebrate Juneteenth, we look more at the history of the holiday that is part of Texas History. KBTX talked to Toni Simmons, she’s a longtime educator, storyteller and author. On Wednesday she shared stories of Juneteenth at the Lincoln Center for their Freedom Walk Celebration.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale. There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture. Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999. “This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pet of the Week: Snowcone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Snowcone. He’s a puppy that’s small in size but has a big heart. Snowcone was very playful and friendly when he stopped...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Juneteenth celebrations in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19, and in Bryan festivities are scheduled for several days to commemorate the federal holiday. From parades to festivals to a blues fest, the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society is partnering with Destination Bryan to host these events. Group leaders say everyone is welcome to attend the various events.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan residents push back on proposed water tower location at town hall meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents that live near the Edgewater, Oak Meadow, and Autumn Lake communities are criticizing the City of Bryan’s plan to build a 190-foot water tower in West Bryan. Residents met with city leaders at fire station #5 in Bryan Thursday evening to express their concern. They...
KBTX.com

Amazon drone delivery service looking at College Station for a test run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new Amazon delivery service could be coming to College Station. Amazon presented a proposal to the planning and zoning commission on Thursday, who approved a change to the R&D Research and Development property located at 400 Technology Pkwy. This would allow a small-scale aerial distribution center to be built if approved by City Council.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Search and rescue crews come to Aggieland to train for natural disasters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rescue crews from around Texas and surrounding states gathered in College Station for a search and rescue exercise at Disaster City. The multi-agency aviation exercise took place inside the training facility, at an area creek and Lake Somerville. Volunteers acting as victims were placed in hard-to-reach areas like a crashed bus and train, a pile of rubble and the top of a parking garage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is believed to have major injuries after a propane tank fire Thursday afternoon. The Bryan Fire Marshal tells us they are investigating a propane tank fire at a filling station. This happened at the WCTractor business at Highway 6 near Tabor Road in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Selected as Regional Host for 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis secured the right to host the Bryan-College Station Regional of the 15th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, as the organization conducted its tournament draft Thursday. A&M will play host to Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rock Named ABCA/Rawlings All-America

OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the ABCA announced. It marked the second All-America selection for Rock, who earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team earlier in the week. The UTSA transfer was also tabbed All-SEC Second Team. The Aggie has started 56 games this season batting a .325 (69-for-212) with 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 62 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.651) and on-base percentage (.432).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Barash part of Aggie history with Longhorns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State Director of Baseball Operations/Player Development Michael Barash made his mark on the Texas A&M vs Texas baseball series. Barash was a catcher for the Aggies in 2015 and 2016. During the 2016 season Barash hit a walk-off home run against Texas at Olsen...
BRYAN, TX

