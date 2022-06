On Tuesday, June 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners got an earful from close to 120 concerned voters adorned with bright pink “Rural Florida Says No Toll Roads” stickers, waving neon green “No Build” signs, and donning “#NoBuild No Turnpike Extension” T-shirts; a loud and clear sign that Sumter residents want no part of the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension. The Commission chamber was packed. All of the proposed routes would cleave through vulnerable communities and sensitive environmental lands in Sumter and beyond.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO