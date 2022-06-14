HopeKids Exhibition Opening Reception June 17

"Grow plants, not prisons." That’s the phrase featured on the back of jackie sumell's sweatshirt (the artist prefers her name in all lower case). She's carefully misting flower beds in MoMA PS1's courtyard, where the green vines of said beds are slowly growing up the surrounding concrete walls. In the center is a small greenhouse. It’s part of an exhibit called Growing Abolition, and it’s the size of a solitary confinement cell at ADX Florence, America’s highest-security prison. All ADX residents are kept in solitary confinement—a type of punishment deemed a form of torture by the UN—for 23 hours every day. Their only connection to the outdoors is a four-inch wide slit that gives them no sense of their own location or even the sun in the sky.

