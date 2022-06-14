ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Who?!: XXL Freshman Class 2022 Class Revealed

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2gto_0gAu2IqU00
Source: Travis Shinn / Courtesy of XXL

On Tuesday (June 14), XXL magazine revealed its annual XXL Freshman list of up and coming rappers and MC’s. This year’s class features a dozen artists and includes some names that may already be familiar like Saucy Santana, Big Scarr and Nardo Wick.

According to XXL, the list was determined via daily meetings (in person and via Zoom) with the eventual selections to help determine who was making a name for themselves and establishing themselves for an actual career in order to avoid one-hit wonder status. It all started in January before wrapping up in April. While the staffes picked what was thought to be an initial nine selections, the tenth spot was via fan vote.

Yes, this is where we point out that 12 people made the list. They are fan pick BabyTron, Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, KayCyy, Doechii, Kali and Nardo Wick. First launching in 2007 when Tidal’s Elliott Wilson was then editor in chief of the mag, this makes it the 15th annual list.

Let the debates of who is and isn’t deserving of their spot begin. The proper Freshman issue of XXL magazine will be on stands on July 13.

Who?!: XXL Freshman Class 2022 Class Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xxl Freshman#Xxl Magazine#Babytron#Cochise#Doechii#Tidal#Hiphopwired Com
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
224
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy