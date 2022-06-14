ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics As Usual: Dame Dash & Jay-Z Settle ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG3HO_0gAu1xd800
Source: Ray Mickshaw / Getty

Dame Dash and Jay-Z have come to a reasonable understanding regarding Reasonable Doubt. The two have finally settled on their NFT lawsuit.

As per TMZ the former business partners have made good on their differences regarding the ownership of Jay-Z’s classic debut. According to legal documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site the former Roc-A-Fella Records duo have come to a mutual agreement on who can do what with the album with regards to the Metaverse. On Monday, June 13 paperwork was submitted by both parties stipulating that the former Cake-A-Holic can sell his one third ownership of it but can’t “in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.”

In addition to the aforementioned stipulation the recent filings also called out who clearly owns the LP. “Unless duly authorized by RAF, Inc., no shareholder or member of RAF, Inc. may alter in any way, sell, assign, pledge, encumber, contract with regard to, or in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright and including through any means such as auctioning a non-fungible token reflecting, referring, or directing to such interest,” the legal documents state.

Natraj Bhushan, Dash’s attorney, submitted a formal statement to Rolling Stone. “As reflected in today’s Joint Stipulation, this meritless lawsuit ended much as it began with each party in the same position as they were in prior to the commencement of this litigation” he explained.

Neither Jay-Z or Dash have commented on the settlement.

Politics As Usual: Dame Dash & Jay-Z Settle ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

