McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he was wrong about his prediction in February that the Saudi-backed rival golf league was “dead in...

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson warned they could face US Open ban after LIV Golf move

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other rebel players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been warned that it could be made “harder” to enter the US Open due to their participation in the breakaway series, with an outright ban not ruled out by the head of the United States Golf Association. The PGA Tour have suspended former major champions Mickelson, Johnson and the 15 other players to defy release regulations and compete at the inaugural event at the Centurion Club last week, while stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to be banned from...
Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the favourites ahead of the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline as golf’s third major of the year gets underway. McIlroy and Thomas were involved in a thrilling duel on the PGA Tour at the Canadian Open last week, away from the cloud left hanging over the game at the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. McIlroy is looking to add to his four major championships and has found form this year, even if the top prizes at the Masters and PGA Championship have evaded him. Thomas, the PGA Championship winner,...
US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round scores and latest updates as Rory McIlroy fights back up leaderboard

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions defied predictions of Brookline turning “nasty”.Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on five under par after a superb second round of 66 and was later joined by Joel Dahmen at that mark, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world number three needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.Relive all the action live from day two:
Rory McIlroy Will Win a Major this Year

Rory McIlroy defended his Canadian Open this weekend winning by two shots and looking in very impressive form. McIlroy prevailed at St. George’s Golf & Country Club for his 21st PGA Tour victory and the winning prize was $1.5 million not bad for a weekend’s work, but have come down to his golf shoes that he was wearing..
US Open third round tee times today featuring Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm

The Open winner Collin Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen lead a tightly contested US Open heading into the weekend at Brookline, Massachusetts. The duo lead at five-under-par through the first two rounds but all of the top 30 are even par or better and could feasibly get themselves into the mix in this third round on what is often dubbed ‘moving day’ as players position themselves ahead of the final round.The top three players in the world are all in close pursuit, with world No1 Scottie Scheffler two shots back at -3 and the world No2 Jon Rahm...
US Open: Rory McIlroy hilariously recreates LIV Golf spectator’s tumble

Rory McIlroy admitted last week he would watch the controversial LIV Golf Series opener so he could see what all the fuss was about. And it appears the Northern Irishman, 33, saw the clip of one spectator taking an hilarious fall after a wayward tee shot from Peter Uihlein. Uihlein...
2022 U.S. Open leaderboard breakdown: Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm soar to the top as Rory McIlroy holds

History was always going to be made this week in Brookline, Massachusetts. That was inevitable. However, the Boston faithful could not have envisioned a better leaderboard heading into the weekend at the 2022 U.S. Open. While defending champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy are firmly in contention sitting just one stroke off the lead, it is the name at the top which has the potential to produce a truly jaw-dropping moment come Sunday.
Rory McIlroy 'frustrated' with final hole bogey at US Open

Rory McIlroy said that he was “frustrated” with parts of his performance at the 122nd US Open on Thursday (16 June) even though it was an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title.The Northern Irish golfer carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline, sharing second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue.However, he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
