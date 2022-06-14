McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions defied predictions of Brookline turning “nasty”.Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on five under par after a superb second round of 66 and was later joined by Joel Dahmen at that mark, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world number three needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.Relive all the action live from day two:

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO