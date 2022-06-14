ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lions sign former Panthers WR Devin Funchess as a TE

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vA5q_0gAu1Bhc00

On Tuesday—a big-bodied, ex-Carolina Panthers wide receiver not only signed on with a new team, but signed on for a switch to tight end. This former high-end draft pick, after a few years of near inactivity, will now try to salvage his career elsewh . . . wait, haven’t we heard this story before?

Well, we have. But the latest comeback attempt—as reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones—will be made by Devin Funchess, who signed with the Detroit Lions this evening.

Funchess broke into the league with the Panthers in 2015, after being selected with that year’s 41st overall pick. He’d go on to have four underwhelming seasons in Carolina—amassing just 2,233 yards and 21 scores on 161 receptions.

In 2019, the then 25-year-old signed on with the Indianapolis Colts, where he appeared in just one game before sustaining a broken collarbone. Funchess has since picked up two additional stops with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, but did not suit up for a single outing between 2020 and 2021.

He will now, sort of, follow in the steps of former teammate Kelvin Benjamin—who also tried to extend his NFL shelf life with a transition to tight end. Hopefully for Funchess, this works out a bit better for him than it did for Benjamin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Eagles Unveil New Wordmark For Their Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles have revealed a new wordmark for their logo heading into the 2022 season. The new font goes with a simple and modern look, abandoning the Eagles' classic nameplate. Take a look at the wordmark here:. The vast majority of fans seem to dislike the change. "I objectively...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Charlotte, NC
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers Wr#Te#Cbs Sports#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
thecomeback.com

Jadeveon Clowney shares Deshaun Watson admission

For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. As the Deshaun Watson controversy and Baker Mayfield drama play out, they also have assembled a roster that has the potential to make some waves. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Steele releases college football preseason top 10

If you’re a diehard college football fan, you’re probably familiar with the name Phil Steele. Steele produces what many, myself included, refer to as the annual bible of college football. His preview magazine is loaded with information based on both metrics and word of mouth. When Steele’s magazine hits the news stands you can tell that college football is officially nearing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 37 video: Gregory Rodrigues stops Julian Marquez with methodical knockout

Once Gregory Rodrigues had Julian Marquez hurt, he was relentless going after the finish and lived up to his nickname. When it finally came for “Robocop” Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC), it looked like a mere formality. Rodrigues kept punching with Marquez (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) backing up. Then he drilled him with a methodical right to end the fight at the 3:18 mark of the opening round on the main card at UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy