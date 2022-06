Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a four-year $73.6 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This deal makes Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history, and his teammates are extremely happy for him. Both Najee Harris and T.J. Watt took to Twitter when the news broke, commending Fitzpatrick on an “earned” and “deserved” payday. Deserve every […] The post T.J. Watt, Najee Harris react to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s historic $73.6 million Steelers extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO