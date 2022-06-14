ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Keir Starmer ally privately admits a Labour government would try to undo Brexit

By Harry Cole
 4 days ago

A TOP Keir Starmer ally has privately admitted a Labour government would try to undo Brexit.

Shadow minister Anna McMorrin told party supporters last week that in power “we need to renegotiate the deal, certainly”.

Shadow minister Anna McMorrin has privately admitted a Labour government would try to undo Brexit Credit: Alamy

She said Labour getting into office could give scope to renegotiate a closer deal with Brussels and even rejoin the EU.

She was recorded telling activists: “I hope eventually that we will get back into the single market and customs union, and who knows then.”

In 2018, Ms McMorrin resigned from the frontbench in protest at Labour’s support for leaving the single market.

She rejoined the top team after Sir Keir took over in 2020.

At the Labour Communications group on June 8 Ms McMorrin was asked: “Could we ever return to the single market?”

She replied: “I really hope so.”

She added: “Customs union and single market at the very least I think, in future.”

She accepted “there is not really scope for having that conversation at the moment”, but said all that could change if Labour won power.

The Sun understands the party have since scolded her.

A spokesman said: “Policy is clear.

"We need a strong relationship with EU partners but that does not involve membership of the customs union or the single market.”

But Home Office minister Tom Pursglove accused Labour of taking the public for fools.

He said: “Sir Keir said there wasn’t scope for major renegotiation, now Labour are plotting to rejoin in all but name.

“That would mean open-door immigration and Parliament being overruled by Brussels.”

