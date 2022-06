FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School board gave the green light to put the for sale sign up at several of its vacant properties. "When you think about the future of flint we are thinking about putting new buildings on our properties and re imagining how we are doing schooling for our children," said Kevelin Jones II, Flint Community Schools superintendent.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO