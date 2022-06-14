ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Evening Briefing: Adams unveils housing plan; top New York court denies Trump appeal in state AG's investigation

By Maya Rajamani, Joseph Konig
NY1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. It’ll be mainly clear tonight, which means you’ll get a great view of the...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reportwire.org

How Many N.Y. Democrats Does It Take to Fill a House Seat? Try 15.

Beneath a maple tree by a red brick elementary school in Brooklyn, a lanky, recognizable figure lingered on a recent morning, hoping to catch the attention of moms, dads, the custodial worker mowing the lawn. “Registered Democrat?” asked Bill de Blasio, the former two-term mayor of New York City, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Government
wbfo.org

Rudy Giuliani stumps for son’s New York governor bid in Binghamton

Former New York City Mayor and advisor to former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani stumped for his son Andrew, as the latter vies for the Republican nomination for governor. Giuliani spoke to reporters at Binghamton’s Recreation Park two days before early voting begins in the gubernatorial primary. “I don’t...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Angie Martinez
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Rental Home#Politics Local#Ag#Super Full#New Yorkers
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NY1

After approval, long road ahead for Rikers

Last week, officials from the Board of Correction, the jails oversight board, visited Rikers Island. Dr. Bobby Cohen, a member of the Board of Correction, described the jail’s intake, “was packed with screaming people, more than 100 people, some had been there for many days.”. “The mass of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy