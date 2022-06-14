Evening Briefing: Adams unveils housing plan; top New York court denies Trump appeal in state AG's investigation
By Maya Rajamani, Joseph Konig
NY1
4 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
Beneath a maple tree by a red brick elementary school in Brooklyn, a lanky, recognizable figure lingered on a recent morning, hoping to catch the attention of moms, dads, the custodial worker mowing the lawn. “Registered Democrat?” asked Bill de Blasio, the former two-term mayor of New York City, as...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
Former New York City Mayor and advisor to former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani stumped for his son Andrew, as the latter vies for the Republican nomination for governor. Giuliani spoke to reporters at Binghamton’s Recreation Park two days before early voting begins in the gubernatorial primary. “I don’t...
The first of two primaries is just days away and New York voters are facing multiple elections this year thanks to a confusing and drawn-out redistricting process that flipped the Empire State’s election calendar on its head. Early voting starts on Saturday, June 18 and runs through Sunday, June...
The August 23 Democratic primary for an open house seat in New York has drawn a host of hopefuls, including a current congresswoman, a former congresswoman, a former two-term mayor and a handful of lawmakers from State. But when Rep. Nydia Velázquez went looking for a candidate to endorse, she...
Determining that there is indeed a public emergency requiring rent control in New York City, the City Council voted on Thursday to extend rent stabilization laws that were set to expire next month. The vote comes weeks after the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted to increase rent on...
Stop the chop — that's the slogan from a Brooklyn city councilmember who wants to ban tourists and the ultra-wealthy from hopping on helicopters that take off from New York City’s heliports. It has become yet another chapter in the tug of war between people complaining about the...
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
(The Center Square) – New York authorities announced the arrest of a Troy man Wednesday, who they say claimed more than $17,000 in unemployment benefits even as he continued to work for the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance. Johnny Neal was arraigned in an Albany County Court...
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Early voting starts June 18 in the Democratic and Republican primaries that will decide which gubernatorial candidates — the congressman representing the East End among them — will be on ballots on Election Day. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley),...
A New York state judge ruled that the Jewish Yeshiva University in New York City did not qualify as a "religious corporation" and must therefore approve the creation of an LGBT club under the city's anti-discrimination law. Lynn Kotler, a judge in the New York Supreme Court First Judicial District,...
Typing on a typewriter, dialing a rotary phone and opening a card catalogue at the library: all of these are sounds from the past, though maybe not that far in the past for some New Yorkers. Still, these are all examples of tools and technology from the analog age, which...
Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NEW YORK — The Supreme Court is on the verge of ruling on a case that could overturn New York state’s gun carry law. Records obtained by CBS2 show as many as 20,000 more guns could inundate the streets if the Big Apple, following such a decision. But...
Last week, officials from the Board of Correction, the jails oversight board, visited Rikers Island. Dr. Bobby Cohen, a member of the Board of Correction, described the jail’s intake, “was packed with screaming people, more than 100 people, some had been there for many days.”. “The mass of...
There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
