DENVER -- Andre Burakovsky woke up early Wednesday morning. Too early. There were 12 hours before the start of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and yet, there he was, unable to sleep at 6 a.m. The nerves were kicking, even though Burakovsky is one of the few players for the Colorado Avalanche who have been here before, who have played in a Stanley Cup Final, one of even fewer who have won a championship.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO