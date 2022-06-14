ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Child dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child pulled from an apartment...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Man shot inside home on near northeast side

IMPD homicide investigators responded to a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis overnight on Friday. More: https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-homicide-investigators-respond-to-shooting-on-near-northeast-side/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide investigators responded to a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis overnight on Friday. Police were called to the 2300 block of Stuart Street just before 2 a.m. A man with gunshot wounds was found inside a home in that area. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after car goes into Brownsburg retention pond

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people died Friday in Brownsburg after police say a car went into a retention pond after the driver went airborne when hitting a curb. According to Brownsburg police, a car was in a parking lot off of E. 56th Street, near Northfield Drive shortly after 6 a.m.
BROWNSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Motorcyclist killed in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Indy’s far east side. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a call of a crash near the area of East 30th and North Arlington Avenue. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary information...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Police#Apartment Complex
Fox 59

Greenwood man killed in hit-and-run on State Road 135

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead in Greenwood. Authorities say a man was hit and killed on State Road 135 near Fairview Road. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Andrew M. Benkert of Greenwood. An...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south-central Indiana

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued over south-central Indiana until noon today. Monroe, Greene, Vigo, Owen, Clay, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, and Lawrence counties are included in the watch. A complex of severe thunderstorms is traveling southeast around 30 mph. The storms have a history of wind damage within the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

EPA reports lists chemicals released by Plainfield Walmart fire

When the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield was destroyed by fire in March, the sky over the warehouse was blackened by a giant smoke plume. That smoke drifted north and east leading the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue an Air Quality Action Day advisory for Hendricks, Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties.
PLAINFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Kessler Mansion estate sale

For a limited time, there's a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the "dolphin house." And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs. More here: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/kessler-mansion-holds-estate-sale-yes-you-can-buy-a-dolphin-statue/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief has arrived; tracking a pleasant weekend

The weather outside is beautiful! The sky across central Indiana is clear and the northerly breeze is making it feel pleasant. Temperatures fell into the lower to mid-60s early in the morning as dew points fell into the 40s. Today will be the coolest of the week with highs in...
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy