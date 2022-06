It’s ok to say it out loud: going out to eat with kids, especially toddlers, can be a little stressful. Kids are kids, and they like to squirm, run around, sometimes spill things, etc. Key parent hack: a go-to list of kid-friendly restaurants where children can do their thing, and you can relax. (Either because it’s super casual or lots of other parents are there—usually both.) Bonus: many of these spots are outdoors, making them perfect for enjoying some al fresco dining with the family. For more recs on dining out with kids in NYC, check out our favorite brunch spots and our top picks for the best pancakes in NYC. And if you’re looking for more ways to keep your toddler happy and engaged, read this!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO