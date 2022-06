As we noted earlier, Cloudbreak has been pumping. And Friday (local time) was arguably the best day of an incredible week. While we were sifting through hundreds of jaw-dropping images, this particular sequence jumped out. First couple frames? Billy Kemper, charging, as he’s known to do. No surprise there. Then, a few frames in, there’s someone a bit further down the line paddling in and drops into the same wave. Turns out, that someone is none other than Rusty Long. Who, in addition to being a charger and all-around amazing person, works for Reef. Billy Kemper rides for Reef. So, um, what do you do when your co-worker drops in on you at solid Cloudbreak?

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO