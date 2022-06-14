A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Honeycutt Avenue and Maricopa Road.

City officials explained in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) request that the new light is needed because, “Honeycutt Ave and Maricopa Road is a busy and potentially dangerous intersection, especially during school hours.” The Exceptional health Community hospital is also located at this intersection and “the signal would require no changes in existing streets, curbs and sidewalks and give the new hospital a signaled exit. This would allow for safe traffic flows in all directions.”

The estimated cost for this project was included in the Capital Improvement Plan in the current city budget for $800,000.

