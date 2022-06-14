ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New traffic light is being installed

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FA3S_0gAtflFq00

A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Honeycutt Avenue and Maricopa Road.

City officials explained in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) request that the new light is needed because, “Honeycutt Ave and Maricopa Road is a busy and potentially dangerous intersection, especially during school hours.” The Exceptional health Community hospital is also located at this intersection and “the signal would require no changes in existing streets, curbs and sidewalks and give the new hospital a signaled exit. This would allow for safe traffic flows in all directions.”

The estimated cost for this project was included in the Capital Improvement Plan in the current city budget for $800,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1671vn_0gAtflFq00
Intersection of Honeycutt Avenue and Maricopa Road. [Google Maps Courtesy of Christopher Brennan]

This post New traffic light is being installed appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend

Another weekend, another round of closures on area freeways that could impact Maricopa drivers headed to parts of the Valley. Several Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the East Valley this weekend. ADOT is urging drivers to allow extra travel time, check for alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the weekend closures are in place.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

ADOT offers tips on driving during monsoon season

Driving in monsoon and dust storms can be dangerous.[EarthSky.org/Ryan Behnke]. Those who have lived in Arizona are prepared for it, as they see it nearly every summer. But for the many newcomers to Maricopa, driving in a monsoon storm, dust storm or haboob can be intimidating.
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
143
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy