Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

By Deborah Ferguson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West...

New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire. Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurant chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.
Dallas Dad Gets Free Roof for Father's Day Through Local Roofer Donation

The modest Oak Cliff home of Robert "Bear" Mitchell is painted a cheery pink, but the 30-year-old roof on top doesn't spark much joy. "You know, every time the wind would blow, a shingle would fly by," Mitchell said. On Friday, Hatley Brothers II Roofing and Construction came to the...
Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
Fishing and Outdoor Mecca Picks Fort Worth For Its First Flagship Store — Your First Look at Karl’s Fishing

The first ever Karl's Fishing and Outdoors store is opening in Fort Worth's WestBend development. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Something fishy is going on at Fort Worth’s WestBend. Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in the development at 1621 River Run. Created for both novice and seasoned anglers alike, Karl’s Fishing started as a direct-to-consumer digital platform. Now, it is marking a new chapter with the opening of this immersive store.
Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
Fort Worth firefighters save dog named 'Slime' from burning home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A family of five made it out alive from a massive fire in the 7300 block of South Ridge Trail in south Fort Worth this morning, but their dog 'Slime' didn't fare so well. Firefighters first on-scene saw heavy fire coming from the home, according to social media. They saw that Slime was in bad shape, so they handed him over to the crew from Engine 39 who were standing by as the Rapid Intervention Team.But Slime was unresponsive. Firefighters said they weren't sure they could revive him, but for close to 20 minutes did whatever they could. They used a human "non-rebreather mask" until a canine one was available and with enough patience, oxygen, water and determination to save the family pet, firefighters revived Slime."From all of us here at the Fort Worth Fire Department: Feel better soon, Slime. You're a good boy," the department posted on Facebook. The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing the family with assistance.
Marco’s Pizza opens location in Grapevine

Marco’s Pizza opened in mid-May at 2150 W. Northwest Highway, Ste. 117, Grapevine. Marco’s Pizza is a counter-service chain restaurant that offers specialty or custom pizzas for takeout or delivery. Orders can be placed by phone or online. Marco’s Pizza is created with fresh dough and quality ingredients, according to its website. 817-767-3100. www.marcos.com.
TAMUC Alum and Renowned Radio Personality Reflects on His Career

A&M-Commerce alumnus Donovan Lewis is a professional radio personality on SportsRadio 96.7/1310 (“The Ticket”), the top-rated radio station in Dallas-Fort Worth. In a recent interview with Barrett Sports Media, Donovan talked about his beginnings in radio, challenges he's faced on his career journey, and what it's like to host a show for nearly seven years with Dallas icon Norm Hitzges.
Chama Gaucha Coming To Grapevine

A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
Fort Worth police hosting gun buyback program

FORT WORTH, Texas — Want a $100 VISA gift card?. Well, you'll have to give up your firearm to get one. The Fort Worth Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program at the end of June. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 through June...
