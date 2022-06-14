ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mount Vernon Cop Sentenced For Assaulting Handcuffed Inmate

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Sentencing Photo Credit: Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

A former police officer in Westchester will avoid jail time after admitting that he assaulted a handcuffed inmate in his custody.

James Ready, age 27, of Putnam Valley, was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday, June 14, according to the Westchester County DA’s office.

It followed his guilty plea to a misdemeanor assault charge in August 2021.

Ready was working as a probation officer with the Mount Vernon Police Department on Nov. 23, 2019 when he was placed in charge of an inmate receiving medical treatment at Montefiore-Mount Vernon Hospital.

At around 1:30 a.m., while attempting to bring the inmate back to the Mount Vernon Police Department headquarters, surveillance footage captured him picking up the suspect, flipping him over, and throwing him to the floor headfirst, causing serious injury.

He later pleaded guilty to falsifying official records after he wrote an inaccurate report of the incident.

Ready was arrested the following January and later resigned from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

"James Ready took an oath to protect and serve the people of Westchester County," Westchester County DA Miriam Rocha said following his plea.

"His actions not only violated the law, but they violated that oath."

