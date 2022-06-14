ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

River Heroes exhibit stewardship of natural resources

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 River Heroes Awards were bestowed upon the City of Marble Falls, William Fowler of Highland Haven and Keep Kingsland Beautiful on June 9 for their outstanding river stewardship and commitment to protecting its lakes. Colorado River Alliance hosted the 2nd Annual River Heroes of the Highland Lakes...

Master Gardners’ speaker to talk water and soil conservation

The Green Thumb Program sponsored by the Highland Lakes Master Gardners for the month of July will be on Thursday, July 14 at Marble Falls Library from 1 – 2 P.M. The library is located at 101 Main St. Marble Falls, 78654. Guest speaker will be Brett Briant from the Lower Colorado River Authority. Brett will discuss water and soil conservation. Brett has been with the LCRA for 15 years and has…
June 16 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:21 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 66 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
St. Frederick Baptist Church hosts Juneteenth events in Marble Falls

This Summer’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the St. Frederick Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N at the intersection of Third Street in Marble Falls. All are invited for fun, barbecue, food, music and games. The St. Frederick Baptist Church...
St. Frederick Baptist Church forges path for historic preservation

One of Marble Falls’ great churches is also one of its oldest. St. Frederick Baptist Church, chartered in 1893, by a lady born into slavery, endured the difficulty of the Jim Crow era yet sustained its mission to Keep the Faith and to serve its African-American community. Now led by Reverend George Perry, a six-year US Army veteran, Baylor and Mt. Olive Seminary student, St. Frederick will…
‘Ambassador’ owl sees things beyond his blindness

Rucker is vice president of All Things Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation and education organization based in Georgetown. He spoke as he presented Sam, one five-ounce, 6-inch tall, male screech owl, June 7 in Burnet at the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. More than 30 rapt attendees heard Rucker speak as he carried Sam on his gloved wrist through the library meeting room. Owls are…
Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
Marble Falls Summer Concert Series at Johnson Park

Art and music collide at the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series in 2022 at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. The Marble Falls Parks & Recreation Department is hosting nine free shows every Friday night this summer with a surprise performance for the tenth concert. Invite your friends and family and...
Brent Alan Klett

Brent Alan Klett, 55, of Horseshoe Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from complications after winning his battle with cancer. Brent was a loved member of the Marble Falls community, most proud of serving as the manager of the Blue Bonnet Café for 28 years. Brent loved watching sports, an avid Houston Astros fan, and his hometown Mustangs and spent several years as a radio broadcaster for high school sports. Brent grew up traveling every summer with his grandparents, Aunt Sis, Brother Blain, and Cousin Tami, to all the state and national parks with favorites including Pikes Peak, Grand Canyon, White Sands, Four Corners, and trips to Port Aransas and Inks Lake. He also spent many Christmas seasons with family skiing the slopes of New Mexico and Colorado. He loved golfing, hunting, camping and deepsea fishing and continued the traditions of his childhood by vacationing every summer in Port Aransas with his children Kyle and Bailee. Brent will be remembered as a devoted son, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
Burnet County Jail bookings for June 9-16, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 9-16, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Spicewood fire services unveil upgrades, top fire crew members

On Saturday, June 11, Spicewood Fire Rescue invited the community to celebrate a major remodeling project, and to publicly recognize six firefighters for heroic actions taken following a vehicle submersion incident, this past February. Captain Dakota Meyer and Firefighters Eric Wuensch and Jonathon Wojtewicz each received the department’s Medal of...
Llano County extends broadband study

Llano County took another step toward bringing broadband internet to all its residents Monday, June 13, extending a contract with Houston engineering firm CobbFendley to explore what it will take to get internet county-wide. Melissa Beaudry of CobbFendley guided commissioners through the study via a video hookup from Houston. Ironically, the video portion of the hookup failed and the audio…
Texas Parks and Wildlife Plane Crashes Into Lady Bird Lake

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake Thursday and the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, according to the Austin Police Department. That pilot is at the hospital being evaluated, officials said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. The incident happened just west of Interstate 35. Texas Parks and...
Marble Falls announces new short-term rental compliance program

A new program to ensure compliance by short-term rental property owners in Marble Falls went into effect Wednesday, June 15, the city announced in a media release the same day. The compliance program comes after the City Council passed an ordinance Nov. 16 requiring short-term property owners apply for permits from the city.
Brush fire in Northern Williamson County threatening homes now contained; interstate reopened

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials have reopened the northbound lanes of I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard after a wildfire threatening multiple homes was contained. The Salado Volunteer Fire Department was battling two fires, including the blaze threatening several homes in Jarrell in northern Williamson County and resulting in the closure of I-35 in the area.
Hays taxes are too darn high

In helping a client with a tax issue involving Travis and Hays County, I was surprised to learn how much higher property taxes are in Hays County for the same value home. Some may think it’s because of skyrocketing tax appraisals, but that is not true. Hays County homeowners’ taxes are higher than necessary (and higher than those in Travis County) because your Hays officials, especially the Commissioners Court and School Boards have not adopted the 20% homestead exemption authorized by Texas Tax Code section 11.13(n). By comparison, Travis County, the City of Austin, and Lake Travis ISD have adopted it.
