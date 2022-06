Cyclists of all shapes, sizes and ages will take to the roads and pathways in and around Sandpoint Saturday as the 14th annual CHAFE 150 bike ride takes to the streets. “The weather is going to be great, the enthusiasm is high and we are ready for a great ride,” said David Keyes, Sandpoint Rotary president. “With the return of the Family Fun Ride, we could realistically see riders from 6 to 86 years old enjoying a fun Saturday bike ride."

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO