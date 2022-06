Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash Ketchum's upcoming Masters Tournament with the promo for the next episode of the series! The newest iteration of the Pokemon anime franchise is setting up for its grand finale in Japan, and with it Ash will soon be facing off against some of the champions from across the regions for a whole new tournament. Capping off all of the efforts he's made through the World Coronation Series so far, the Masters Tournament will test him more so than any of the other battles he has come across in the series to date.

