June has been a bit of a waiting game. Waiting for the rain to stop. Waiting for night to fall (“The sky is awake so I am awake,” as the 3-year-old likes to say). And for restaurant fans, waiting for some of Portland’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs to open their first major projects since the start of the pandemic. While we wait for for Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg to open their post-Clyde Common bar Pacific Standard later this month, for Gregory Gourdet to put the finishing touches on his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann and the just-announced bar Sousòl in July, for Canard to expand to Oregon City and Langbaan to get final permits for their new Northwest Portland home, here are 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite this June.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO