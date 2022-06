OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man. Adrian Dabney, also known as ‘AD’, was last seen on June 13 at around 9:45 p.m in the 800 block of Crawford Road. Police say that Dabney is described as a black male with dreadlocks […]

OPELIKA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO