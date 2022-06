The past few years have been a tumultuous time for Norton Motorcycles and its fans. After TVS bought the historic British brand in 2020, though, there was room to be cautiously optimistic. By October, 2021, the revamped Norton Motorcycles was excited to pull the covers off its 2022 V4SV designs and specs. Seeing something on paper is one thing; getting seat time with it is another. Norton wasn’t at the stage where riders outside the factory could take it for a spin just yet, but that day was surely coming.

