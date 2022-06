ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the state Capitol. These young leaders have set themselves apart throughout their time in high school, and the governor and first lady, joined by leaders from Georgia’s higher education institutions, rewarded the students’ excellence with tokens of their appreciation and wished them the best as they continue to grow as people and professionals.

