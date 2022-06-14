ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order: Ex Husband Needs to Stay Away for 3 Years

By Erika Dee
musictimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' estranged ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40, was presented in court on June 13 on charges including felony stalking. This comes from an incident on June 9 in which he filmed himself trespassing on Britney's house prior to her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, has...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Bought a New House After Wedding but NOT the Best Her Money Can Buy?

Britney Spears scores both a new home and a husband in a span of one week. Britney Spears is constructing the ideal new life after her conservatorship and no one can stop her. Following her June 9 wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer bought a magnificent mansion to complete her happiness. Weirdly, it is located nearby her ex-husband's house. This can be practical though, given the fact that they share children.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the ring as she marries Sam Asghari. Although the couple's June 9 wedding is set to be an intimate affair, there was no shortage of celeb guests arriving to watch them exchange vows in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Britney's former conservator Jodi Montgomery were just some of the familiar faces who were spotted at Britney's wedding to the fitness trainer, which featured a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage as part of its festivities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jason Alexander: Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with four misdemeanours after crashing pop star’s wedding

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home during her wedding with Sam Asghari.Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage. They got married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.On Thursday (9 June), Alexander, who is the “Toxic” singer’s first husband, showed up at her home to crash the private event.Alexander apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Dad, 69, Seen Grocery Shopping After Not Being Invited To Her Wedding: Photos

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Britney Calls Her Brother a ‘Bully,’ Says He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Wedding

Britney Spears has said in a now-deleted Instagram post that her older brother, Bryan, was never even considered for the guest list at her recent wedding to Sam Asghari. Bryan Spears, 45, was one of his sister’s co-conservators for 13 years, though since the conservatorship’s November termination he has largely managed to avoid the uncomfortable spotlight turned on the rest of the Spears family. “You were never invited to my wedding…” Britney wrote in the lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, disputing an earlier claim that Bryan’s daughter’s graduation had kept him from the ceremony. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years… what ???” The pop star alleged that her brother had refused to allow her to drink even “a sip” of alcohol during her four-year Las Vegas residency. “I’m sorry but cops are kind of the EXACT same way,” Britney fumed. “... just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people.” The singer accused her brother of helping to prolong the restrictive conservatorship “because you all loved… treating me like absolutely nothing !!!” She capped her post off pointedly: “GO FUCK YOURELF Bryan - Fuck you.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Had a panic attack and then got it together’: Britney Spears opens up about Sam Asghari wedding

Britney Spears has told fans she had a panic attack before marrying Sam Asghari on Thursday (9 May).The couple got married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles, which was attended by stars including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.In an Instagram post sharing photos from the day, Spears wrote: “Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together.”She added: “So many incredible people came to our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander is charged with felony stalking after appearing at her wedding to Sam Asghari

A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was charged Monday with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Jason Alexander was also charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery, Ventura County court records show. He has yet to enter a plea, and was set to appear in court for arraignment on Monday afternoon.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Accuses Her Of Social Media Smear Campaign Amid Claims Of Abuse

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, has filed court documents accusing his newly married daughter of running an intense social media smear campaign against him. He also reportedly has concerns that her upcoming memoir will do the same. Jamie filed the docs on Friday, per TMZ. According to the outlet, he specifically wants her deposed to answer to claims that under her restrictive conservatorship, which Jamie controlled, she had to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment. He also wants her questioned over her claims that she was forced to participate in therapy and that she was denied needed pain relief medication.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne posts reaction to singer’s wedding after not being invited

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has shared a post about her daughter’s wedding, which she was not invited to.Britney and Sam Asghari got married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday (9 June).The star told her fans she had been so nervous ahead of the wedding that she “had a panic attack”.While the wedding was attended by stars such as Madonna and Paris Hilton – and dramatically crashed by Britney’s ex-husband – Britney’s mother, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn are not believed to have been invited, due to relations between them being strained...
LOS ANGELES, CA

