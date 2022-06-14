Former Auburn player finds third NCAA home

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote that it’s not about the destination, but the journey — and for one former Tigers player, that statement rings final in both respects.

Running back D.J. Williams, who previously played at both Auburn and Florida State, has found a third college home with the Arizona Wildcats. Williams’ trek to Tuscon, Arizona, will be the last of his career, as he was a redshirt junior in 2021.

Williams’ trip around the country began at the Plains, where he played 19 games and rushed for 599 yards and five touchdowns over his two years with the Tigers from 2019 to 2020. He got far more playing time in the former year than the matter, getting 84 attempts in 2019 and only 38 in 2020. After that, he transferred to the Florida State Seminoles where he barely had any playing time — he only managed 10 carries across six games in the 2021 season.

His landing spot with the Wildcats will be one he hopes can deliver him the production he’s been seeking over his entire college career. This will also be the furthest west the Florida native has played, so perhaps a change of scenery will benefit the senior running back as he tries to find stability after his career with the Tigers.