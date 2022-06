The Cleveland Browns passing offense is going to struggle in training camp, which will prompt questions and stress about how viable that aspect of the team will be. Some of it might be warranted, but the whether it's led by Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield or Patrick Mahomes shows up one day to take some snaps, the Browns passing game will be fed into a buzzsaw on a daily basis, facing off against one of the most talented coverage units in the league.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO