Cale Makar's road less traveled leads to Stanley Cup Finals

DENVER - The road Cale Makar took to National Hockey League stardom and his first shot at the Stanley Cup is certainly one less traveled in comparison to most of his peers.

While the Western Hockey League and United States Hockey League are worn routes for promising young players to reach the NHL, the 23-year-old Makar forged his path through the Alberta Junior Hockey League in his home province.

“When I was growing up in Saskatchewan, it was all you thought about, the Western Hockey League, right?” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said earlier this postseason.

“My goal was go to Western Hockey League, get drafted, go to the NHL.”

Though he was selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft, the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits served as Makar’s trailhead for his path to the pros. He posted 172 points in 157 appearances with the Bandits and led the team to a pair of AJHL titles in 2016 and 2017. The Avalanche selected Makar with the fourth pick in the 2017 Entry Draft, the earliest any AJHL product has had their name called, but Makar continued his development at the University of Massachusetts.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he didn’t take the easiest route, which would’ve just been going to the Western Hockey League,” Bednar said.

“It’s not easy to be patient. It’s not easy to really truly evaluate your game and then say ‘You know what, I’m going to need more time or I think this is a better route for me or I want to get an education while I go to school so I have a backup plan.’ It takes a lot of forethought.”

As a freshman, he recorded 21 points in 34 games and finished plus-nine in plus-minus to earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors. The Avalanche thought that was enough preparation.

“We wanted him out, and he said ‘I’m not ready. I want to go back and spend another year,’” Bednar remembered.

“He’s not looking for instant satisfaction. He’s the type of guy that has had the long game in mind this whole time. It’s not how good he is when he’s 18, 19 or 20 (years old). It’s how good he wants to be eventually and how much work he’s going to put into it and how much sacrifice he’s willing to endure in order to get to where he wants to go as a player.”

Another year of skill development helped, but that wasn’t the only factor in his decision to delay his NHL dreams in favor of another college season.

“If I was ready, they felt that I could make that step,” Makar said Tuesday, a day before his Stanley Cup debut. “For me, it was just that there were still aspects of my game that I felt needed some work. I felt like that second year was so pivotal for me in terms of my defensive aspect of the game and just growing not only as a player but as a person.”

After his sophomore season, Makar was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and Hobey Baker winner, college hockey’s top individual honor. He signed a professional contract with the Avalanche the day after the Minutemen were eliminated from the Frozen Four and joined the team for the playoffs. He scored his first professional goal against the team he grew up rooting for in his long-awaited NHL debut, a first-round playoff victory over the Calgary Flames.

He added the Calder Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s rookie of the year award, to his case in his first full season in the NHL after posting 12 goals and 38 assists in 2019-20. He followed with 48 points in his second season, finishing second in the James Norris Memorial Trophy voting for the league's best defenseman, but the Avalanche faced another second-round playoff exit in 2021.

Makar’s 28 goals this season set a franchise record for a defenseman, and he added 58 assists to help the Avalanche finish atop the Western Conference. His five-point performance, one goal and four assists, in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals punched his ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals. Neither the individual accolades nor the team success is expected to change Makar’s disposition.

“I don’t think anything goes to his head,” Avalanche legend and general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday. “Cale is a hard-working, humble guy. He does not pay attention to any outside noise. He deserves everything he’s getting. He’s such an unbelievable hockey player. He plays both ways.”

For as good as the Makar and the Avalanche have been, the Lightning will provide a stiff test after winning the last two titles. The star defenseman believes he and the rest of the team are ready. While he admitted to obvious excitement ahead of his first finals experience, the maturity garnered from a slower ascent to the NHL was on display the day before Game 1.

“We can’t let the moment be bigger than us,” Makar said. “Our focus is just going to be shift to shift.”

That wisdom aided Makar as he traveled down a less-popular path to professional hockey’s pinnacle, and the journey appears to have made a difference in his development into a player the Avalanche will rely on as they chase the franchise’s third championship.

“In my opinion, you can never take too much time,” Makar said. “I’d rather be overready than just feeling a little unconfident.”