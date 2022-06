BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The first class of honorees in the Pender County Schools Wall of Fame were inducted at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The Wall of Fame is sponsored by Pender Education Partnership, an organization that helps create opportunities for students by collaborating with educators and the community. The first group inducted into the Wall of Fame was co-sponsored by Coastal Pender Rotary Club to purchase the plaques that will hang in the Board of Education meeting room.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO