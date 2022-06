Almost a quarter of Hawaiʻi nurses surveyed in a recent study considered leaving the workforce because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). The public impact research published in the May issue of the The Hawaiʻi Journal of Health & Social Welfare was conducted in late 2020, nearly one year after the pandemic first took its toll on healthcare providers in Hawaiʻi and around the world.

