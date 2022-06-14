Following Market Crash, BoE Governor Says Crypto Has No Intrinsic Value

Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO