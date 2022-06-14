ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Market Crash, BoE Governor Says Crypto Has No Intrinsic Value

By Nicholas Otieno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile traditional financial institutions gradually embrace Bitcoin, a longtime crypto sceptic, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, has once again reasserted his stance recently, stating that the asset class has “no intrinsic value.”. The governor of the British Central Bank testified in the U.K. Parliament on Monday, the...

#Cryptocurrency#Boe#Bank Of England#The British Central Bank#The U K Parliament
