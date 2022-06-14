ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fans stunned as BTS announces "hiatus" to work on solo projects

By Jaz Garner
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVUHn_0gAtAOT000

K-pop fans around the world, known as the "BTS Army," were stunned by BTS's announcement that the group will take a break to work on solo projects.

The seven-member band — J-hope, Suga, RM, V, Jin, Jungkook and Jimin — held their annual FESTA dinner party on Tuesday, and in a pre-recorded video announced the "hiatus." But the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS said they'll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Nw3i_0gAtAOT000
BTS at a press conference for the 2017 Billboard Music Award at Lotte Hotel Seoul on May 29, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

"BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time," the statement said.

RM lead the talk around the table, saying: "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something." He added,  "I have a lot of things to say as an individual, but nothing as a group."

Jimin said, "I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."

The members took turns reminiscing about their time together as a band and some of their career milestones. RM, with teary eyes, assured fans, "This new chapter of BTS, that is yet to come, will be the best, I hope."

Jungkook said: "I promise we will return someday, more mature than now. Till then, we ask for your blessing."

As the announcement was happening, Twitter filled up with emotional posts from BTS fans. Overall, fans seemed supportive.

One tweet said, "I know it's hard to accept BTS hiatus but their happiness is what that matters the most. They should be given the opportunity to explore the world and find themselves as solo individuals. I promise to support whatever decisions they make. Thank you BTS 💜"

Another fan tweeted , "We will always be here. We love you and support you bts💜"

It should be noted that the "Army" will get even more of BTS by way of their solo projects. J-Hope and Suga confirmed that they will be releasing solo music, and Jungkook also revealed tentative plans for his own album. It was also recently announced that J-Hope will be performing solo at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago next month.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said, addressing the fans. "We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Wendy Williams never leaves her house & suffers memory loss as ex-TV host has ‘no career plans’ after show is canceled

WENDY Williams doesn't leave her house and can't remember anything, as the host has made no plans to get back to work after her show's cancellation. A source close to Wendy, 57, exclusively told The Sun that the iconic daytime host "hasn't taken any meetings to try to get back on the air," and that even if she did, she would need tremendous support if she were to resume her hosting duties at some point in the future.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Katie Holmes’ Hand-crocheted Chloé Top, Skirt Took 180 Hours for Her ‘Alone Together’ Premiere With Bobby Wooten at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes looked to Chloé to debut her new film “Alone Together.” The actress and director wore a matching hand-crocheted Chloé white tank top and long flared skirt from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Chloé, the matching set took 180 hours to create. Holmes paired the look with the Chloé Kattie bag in a soft tan color.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChloé Resort 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2022 Holmes posed on the red carpet...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Hope Solo
Person
J Hope
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Ozzy Osbourne Released From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend after having surgery earlier this week. "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," the rocker posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tom Hanks shouts at fans after causing wife to trip

Tom Hanks has been seen angrily telling fans to "back off" after his wife Rita Wilson tripped while being surrounded as they left a restaurant in New York. The actor is currently promoting his latest film Elvis, in which he plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. While leaving a restaurant...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#The Bts Army#South Korean
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy