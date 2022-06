Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday honoring the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, offers opportunities to reflect and to celebrate. Now an official federal holiday, and University holiday as well, Juneteenth will be formally recognized this year on Friday, June 17. Below is a list of several community events, as well as books, panel discussions and other resources to explore, as compiled by the Office of Human Resources' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Team.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO