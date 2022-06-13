ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Person of interest interviewed in shooting on public land east of Redmond; DA’s office to decide on any charges

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
(Update: Person of interest found, interviewed; report goes to DA's office)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A person of interest in a shooting Monday morning on public land east of Redmond has been detained and interviewed, but not arrested, and it will be up to prosecutors whether any charges are filed, authorities said Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 126 East and Southeast Sherman Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies searched for and found a person of interest, who was interviewed, Janes said, adding that the parties involved know each other and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The sheriff's office has contacted all parties in the incident and investigators interviewed those involved and witnesses. There is no one else outstanding related to the investigation, Janes said.

Based on their statements and evidence seized at the scene, he said, the case is going to the District Attorney's Office for review.

DA John Hummel said such a situation happens sometimes.

"You'll usually see it when the police determine there is no threat to the public by foregoing an arrest,," he said, or "when the legal issue involved is complex, or when additional investigation is required."

