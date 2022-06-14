ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This is the Very Best Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey

By Matt Ryan
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What kind of prices make a restaurant expensive to you?. That number is going to vary drastically from person to person. For me personally, if the surf and turf is around $100, I'm eating at an expensive restaurant. Every now and again I think it's important to indulge and......

rock1041.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

One New Jersey Winery That Is Well Worth The Summer Drive

Have you ever spent time in Pittstown, New Jersey? The answer is probably no. If you look at a map of New Jersey, Pittstown is located northwest of the Jersey Shore. It's about an hour and fifteen-minute car ride from my condo in Belmar. It's not a heavily populated or well-known town, but it's beautiful section of New Jersey. Even though there isn't a beach close by, it's well worth the summer 2022 trip. You might ask why? Well, it's the home of one of New Jersey's best wineries. Details below!
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New York City#Surf And Turf#Food Drink
Beach Radio

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Chinese Restaurant

Are you a big fan of Chinese food? We bet you are. We all are. If you're a New Jersey foodie, you will want to try the food at the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey. Now, all we need to do is determine which New Jersey Chinese restaurant is the one that rises above the rest. And for that, we turn to the experts. Not too long ago, 24/7 Wall St. named their choice as the best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.7 The Hawk

The 10 Best Pizza States in America but Where Did New Jersey Rank

When it comes to delicious food I think on everyone's list of favs is pizza. Do you know anyone who does not love pizza? Do you know anyone who actually hates pizza?. I also think when it comes to pizza everyone has their particular type of pie that they love best. For me, I prefer a thin-crust pie. A margarita pie is one of my favorites. I am not a fan of a thick "Sicilian" pie. I do like "white" pies as well. Like a white pie with broccoli or mushrooms. If you never had a "white" pie, it's all in the cheese, try one out and I'm sure you will love it too. As far as "red" pie my favorite toppings include the combo of onion and olives, mushrooms, and peppers. I'm actually getting hungry writing this article.
RESTAURANTS
thesandpaper.net

Eagle Chicks Fledging Throughout New Jersey

This year’s bald eagle nesting season in New Jersey has begun to wind down “as chicks take their first flights and steps to independence,” said Conserve Wildlife Foundation biologist Larissa Smith. Last week, she explained, the Bald Eagle Project – managed by CWF in partnership with the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program – had tallied a total of 61 fledglings out of the 351 chicks reported in nests throughout the state.
ANIMALS
Rock 104.1

Congrats, NJ Dads! It’s Easier For You To Parent Here Than Mom

Mother's Day and Father's Day are NOT on the same playing field. If the Mother's Day episode of ABC's The Middle taught me anything, it's that moms always get the worse end of the stick for their holiday compared to dads. For Mother's Day, moms always get gifts they don't necessarily want or can't use, meanwhile, mom is making sure dad has the best Father's Day ever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rock 104.1

13 of New Jersey’s Favorite French Fries

Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries. Whether it's by land or sea, when the French fry...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

The best town in New Jersey for dining out (Opinion)

With 46 eateries in a five-block area of town, nothing comes close to the selection and quality you'll find in Freehold Borough. We were recently invited to help kick off Thursday Night's Rock in Downtown Freehold. The concerts are free and open to the public every Thursday night all summer long from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. It's right at the Monmouth County Hall of Records at Main and Court streets.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

13 coolest roads for a New Jersey drive (Opinion)

In Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen sang about being "sprung from cages on highway nine" in "You Can't Catch Me." Chuck Berry sang about his adventures on the New Jersey Turnpike. It's like you can't sing about New Jersey without including a Jersey road. There are so many cool roads...
LIFESTYLE
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse in Jersey

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Steakhouse in Every State (Read Full Story). According to the article, a juicy steak is the “pinnacle of a delicious dinner”. For those wondering, these restaurants were chosen based on “publications and reviews”. As far...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy