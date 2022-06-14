This is the Very Best Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey

When it comes to delicious food I think on everyone's list of favs is pizza. Do you know anyone who does not love pizza? Do you know anyone who actually hates pizza?. I also think when it comes to pizza everyone has their particular type of pie that they love best. For me, I prefer a thin-crust pie. A margarita pie is one of my favorites. I am not a fan of a thick "Sicilian" pie. I do like "white" pies as well. Like a white pie with broccoli or mushrooms. If you never had a "white" pie, it's all in the cheese, try one out and I'm sure you will love it too. As far as "red" pie my favorite toppings include the combo of onion and olives, mushrooms, and peppers. I'm actually getting hungry writing this article.

