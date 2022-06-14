ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Welcome to the Team, Khristian!

By Irene Contreras Reyes
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6rqN_0gAt2lFS00

On May 16, 2022, we welcomed Khristian Marcial as a new Software Engineer at the Office of Innovation and Technology on the phila.gov development team.

Khris will lead the technical implementation of the project Translation Services Expansion for Phila.gov, and the Operations Transformation Fund funds his position. In addition, he will work closely with team members in the Office of Immigrant Affairs to develop a method for managing and publishing translations for the phila.gov website.

We asked Khris some questions to get to know him better.

Why did you want to work for the City?

Not everyone grows up with the freedom to go to school or have English as their first language. This can create a gap in opportunities in the United States. My parents gave me the opportunity to have both of these things. I believe true improvement is the product of small incremental changes that make significant differences. Working for the City is one way for me to help with these changes.

What does “Language Access” mean to you?

Language is a beautiful mask for ideas and concepts. While a language can be enabling for people that know it, it can also be a locked door keeping people from accessing things they need. Making information accessible to everyone who lives in or wishes to live in Philadelphia is essential for the community’s growth.

What do you do in your free time?

Choreographing dances and writing and producing music are things I enjoy in my free time. In addition, I spend a lot of time helping organize Filipino cultural events along the east coast and growing its community. I also enjoy learning new languages. I am currently studying Korean and Spanish daily.

What is your experience of Philly so far?

Philly has a homeliness that I’ve felt with no other city. It’s where I’ve been able to achieve my goals and grow as a person. So I’ve made it a goal of my mine to explore more Philly-born restaurants. I enjoy the diverse types of foods you can find in Philly. Some favorites are Vietnamese, Korean, African, Spanish, and Indian foods- The spicier, the better.

Anything else you’d like folks to know about you?

One of my goals is to increase the amount of dance competitions in the Greater Philadelphia area. I hope to help lead this movement to improve the infrastructure for people to learn more dance styles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khristian
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

228
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy