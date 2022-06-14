Welcome to the Team, Khristian!

On May 16, 2022, we welcomed Khristian Marcial as a new Software Engineer at the Office of Innovation and Technology on the phila.gov development team.

Khris will lead the technical implementation of the project Translation Services Expansion for Phila.gov, and the Operations Transformation Fund funds his position. In addition, he will work closely with team members in the Office of Immigrant Affairs to develop a method for managing and publishing translations for the phila.gov website.

We asked Khris some questions to get to know him better.

Why did you want to work for the City?

Not everyone grows up with the freedom to go to school or have English as their first language. This can create a gap in opportunities in the United States. My parents gave me the opportunity to have both of these things. I believe true improvement is the product of small incremental changes that make significant differences. Working for the City is one way for me to help with these changes.

What does “Language Access” mean to you?

Language is a beautiful mask for ideas and concepts. While a language can be enabling for people that know it, it can also be a locked door keeping people from accessing things they need. Making information accessible to everyone who lives in or wishes to live in Philadelphia is essential for the community’s growth.

What do you do in your free time?

Choreographing dances and writing and producing music are things I enjoy in my free time. In addition, I spend a lot of time helping organize Filipino cultural events along the east coast and growing its community. I also enjoy learning new languages. I am currently studying Korean and Spanish daily.

What is your experience of Philly so far?

Philly has a homeliness that I’ve felt with no other city. It’s where I’ve been able to achieve my goals and grow as a person. So I’ve made it a goal of my mine to explore more Philly-born restaurants. I enjoy the diverse types of foods you can find in Philly. Some favorites are Vietnamese, Korean, African, Spanish, and Indian foods- The spicier, the better.

Anything else you’d like folks to know about you?

One of my goals is to increase the amount of dance competitions in the Greater Philadelphia area. I hope to help lead this movement to improve the infrastructure for people to learn more dance styles.