One of the first big moves of the new Bears regime this offseason was to trade away one of the most accomplished players on the team, with Chicago shipping star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in a swap of draft picks. Now, Mack's former running mate off the edge could be next to go. All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to skip the Bears' mandatory minicamp this week, according to NFL Media, while rumors persist about the veteran's availability via trade.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO