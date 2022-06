Chet Holmgren, one of the best prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, is actually hoping that he isn’t the top-overall pick in this month’s event. The former Gonzaga big man is a talent who is expected to be gone after the first three picks are made on Thursday, June 23. Some experts believe the Orlando Magic could take him with their first-round selection, which is No. 1 overall. On our own NBA mock draft, he is projected to be taken second by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a new report claims that is exactly what Holmgren hopes happens.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO