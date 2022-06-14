Motorcyclist Dead In Fairview Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electric bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on the afternoon of June 7th by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer. The driver was arrested after leaving the scene near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan. The...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after being intentionally hit by a car near Eastport Plaza on the night of June 6th. The driver was arrested after leaving the scene. 42-year-old Vincent Timothy was hit on Southeast 82nd Avenue at Center Street around 9:05pm. 40-year-old Frederick Moore is charged...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died after crashing their car in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The driver went off the road and smacked into a power pole and another vehicle on Columbia Boulevard near Alderwood Road just after 6:00. The driver has not yet been identified. The vehicle...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is not receding as quick as forecasters expected. A Flood Warning for the river from Portland to Southwest Washington has been extended again until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service warns that minor flooding is expected along the river in Multnomah and Clark...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has banned concealed carry of guns district-wide. The Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday night to implemented the ban. They also discussed harsher penalties for Concealed Handgun License (CHL) holders who bring guns onto school campuses. Senate Bill 554 passed into Oregon...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Two members of the Newberg School Board announced their sudden resignations on Tuesday night. Rebecca Piros and Brandy Penner both cite the board’s questionable decisions over the past year as reasons to leave. Piros claims the board has abused its power by condoning hate through name calling, homophobic slurs and sexism. Penner calls the board’s actions illegal and immoral.
OREGON CITY, Ore. – Clackamas County Thursday announced next steps to ensure blurry ballots never happen again. Board Chair Tootie Smith says the county has committed funding to select a new ballot printer, to upgrade outdated equipment, and to buy new software, “The County is 100 percent committed to minimizing the risk that an elections failure could happen again.”
