Kansas City, MO

Kansas City braces for long, hot summer of high gas prices

By Saurav Rahman - Flatland
missouribusinessalert.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose are the words Jessica Davis utters after reaching one of the gas stations on Kansas City’s Main Street. The 34-year-old yoga instructor feels the same every time she refuels her black SUV these days. “It is more money out of my budget,” Davis said. “I cannot discontinue...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

 

missouribusinessalert.com

What’s to come for Missouri’s use of federal COVID relief funds?

For months, cities across Missouri and the Kansas City region have been eyeing the billions of dollars sent to states as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, an effort by the federal government to provide some relief from the strains caused by COVID-19. The money is so...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Heat wave threatens outdoor workers; Chicken N Pickle wins chamber small business of the year

In its latest response to climbing inflation, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates three-fourths of a point on Wednesday. It’s the largest rate increase since 1994 and comes after a report last week showed consumer prices were up 8.6% in May, a four-decade high. "I do not expect moves of this size to be common," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. In Kansas City, soccer fans and local officials are eagerly awaiting FIFA’s Thursday afternoon announcement of the 16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico that will host games during the 2026 World Cup. Kansas City, which has seen heavy investment in soccer teams, facilities and organizations in recent years, is one of 22 cities in contention to host games in 2026. And, in legislative news, a bill that would make sleeping in public illegal and also take away funding from cities with high homelessness rates has several Missouri charitable organizations worried that they will lose funding. The legislation, which passed during the recent legislative session and now awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature, aims to reduce the number of people on the street, but organizations that have been working to support homeless people for years are unsure where people will go.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Marshall urges expansion of Title 42 as Kansas officials fight fentanyl wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With nearly 15,000 fentanyl pills recently seized in Kansas City, Sen. Roger Marshall has demanded action from the CDC with a proposed expansion of Title 42. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, June 16, he questioned CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a hearing about...
kcur.org

Where's the wheat, Kansas?

A large-scale drought has taken hold in western Kansas, leaving many wheat farmers with around half of their annual yield. As if a drop in U.S. exports wasn't bad enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a stop to a major world producer of wheat. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter David Condos and western Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke about the consequences of such a shortage.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas Highway Patrol to crack down on expired license plates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In a car crackdown, the Kansas Highway Patrol says they're looking for expired tags. The cost of failing to register your car may start adding up in the state of Kansas. The move follows an announcement from the Missouri Highway Patrol that they would be...
KANSAS STATE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Kansas State#Gas Stations#Rockhurst University
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
republic-online.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Kansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
KANSAS STATE

