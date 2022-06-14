Generational wealth is coming to Prospect; meet the business group (and KC woman) leading the charge

The world's largest sporting event is coming to Kansas City. FIFA announced Thursday that the city will be one of 16 to host 2026 World Cup games when the tournament comes to North America. Kansas City will hold five to seven matches in Arrowhead Stadium. In health news, officials announced the expansion of emergency use authorization to include COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's three-dose vaccine series for children 6 months to 4 years old and Moderna's two-dose regimen for children up to 5. The committee also approved the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 to 17 earlier this week. In St. Louis, the board of the city's economic development arm voted Thursday to "solicit advice" for operational practices from an outside consultant. The organization has been in the spotlight after three city aldermen were indicted on fraud charges. The aldermen, Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd, were accused of accepting bribes from an unidentified businessman.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO