KCPS has more money to spend next year. Here’s what students, staff can expect to see

In its latest response to climbing inflation, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates three-fourths of a point on Wednesday. It’s the largest rate increase since 1994 and comes after a report last week showed consumer prices were up 8.6% in May, a four-decade high. "I do not expect moves of this size to be common," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. In Kansas City, soccer fans and local officials are eagerly awaiting FIFA’s Thursday afternoon announcement of the 16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico that will host games during the 2026 World Cup. Kansas City, which has seen heavy investment in soccer teams, facilities and organizations in recent years, is one of 22 cities in contention to host games in 2026. And, in legislative news, a bill that would make sleeping in public illegal and also take away funding from cities with high homelessness rates has several Missouri charitable organizations worried that they will lose funding. The legislation, which passed during the recent legislative session and now awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature, aims to reduce the number of people on the street, but organizations that have been working to support homeless people for years are unsure where people will go.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO