Kansas City, MO

KCPS has more money to spend next year. Here’s what students, staff can expect to see

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolstered by COVID-19 pandemic federal relief funds, Kansas City Public Schools is expecting to receive more than $325.5 million for fiscal year 2023, an increase of nearly $11 million — or 3% — from the current year. That total doesn’t yet include a potential increase in state...

