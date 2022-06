HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the ‘slight’ risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

