Paso Robles, CA

Experience impeccable wines and views at Pear Valley

By Visitors Guide
 4 days ago
Pear Valley has become known for its amazing wines.

Head out to the hillsides of Eastern Paso Robles for a slice of country life with great wines and friendly Central Coast hospitality

—Seek out peace and serenity away from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind. Go into the hills of the Central Coast’s bountiful countryside, explore the roads and take in the landscapes. This area is full of charm, and magic where the beauty of the farmlands can be enjoyed and memories made. Bring a picnic to the vineyards and explore the sights during an outdoor tasting at Pear Valley Vineyards in Paso Robles. This winery is a must-visit spot located in beautiful Eastern Paso Robles where guests can savor their choice of award-winning wines.

Focused on growing grapes using sustainable farming techniques which help grow the best fruit, Tom and Kathleen Maas broke ground in 2008 for a 14,000 square-foot winery and 5,000 square-foot tasting room. Co-owner Kathleen Maas said, “The wine at Pear Valley is clean and natural. We’ve always tried not to interfere and we don’t filter our wine. Instead, we choose to go a more unprocessed route by maximizing cleanliness, making the wines very fruitful. Every one of our wines is produced only with grapes we’ve grown.”

Tom and Kathleen started Pear Valley in 1999 with 20 acres, which has now grown to 113 acres. Tom had always dreamed of starting a vineyard, and after returning from Vietnam he was stationed on an army base in Dexheim, Germany in the midst of a vineyard. His vineyard dreams began.

Pear Valley Vineyard owners Tom and Kathleen Maas.

With 26 wine grape varieties on 89 acres, Pear Valley has become known for its amazing wines like Charbono and other delightful and unusual varieties. Originating in France and discovered in Napa the owners loved Charbono so much they planted it. After attending a few Culinary Institute wine classes they were introduced to another unique variety, Aglianico, a wine originally from the Compania region of Italy that pairs well with rich meats. Aglianico was adopted because it doesn’t like its feet to get wet as it grows on steep slopes and there was a steep slope at the vineyard. Nero d’ Avola, a red wine originating from Sicily, has just been introduced and this first vintage is turning out to be very popular. The wine features a strong flavor, reminiscent of a red wine like syrah or cabernet, and has strong depth with less grippy tannins, so, a softer mouthfeel.

Stop in while along any wine tour and instantly be transported to a rustic vineyard getaway and escape the ordinary. Visitors rave about the amazing scenery, friendly people, and relaxing atmosphere perfect for exchanging stories and learning about winemaking. Pear Valley’s warm and friendly environment in the tasting room is in balance with spacious high ceilings and touches of old European style charm. Taste wine outdoors overlooking the gentle valleys, where the big, beautiful skies meet miles and miles of open space. Walk up the hill to the lone tree which boasts amazing views of the vineyards and sit outside and relax with a glass of wine.

The only way to experience Pear Valley wines is directly from the winery. Become a wine club member and have your wine delivered directly a couple of times a year, plus other benefits. Several wine club memberships are available.

Pear Valley Vineyards is located at 4900 Union Rd in Paso Robles. For more information, visit www.pearvalley.com or call (805)237-2861.

