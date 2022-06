A man who was dragged along a Brooklyn subway platform Wednesday and then onto the tracks where he was hit by another train has died, MTA officials say. The man, identified by police as 37-year-old Marcus Bryant, of Brooklyn, was exiting a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Midwood around 11:50 p.m. when he became stuck between the train and the subway platform, Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO