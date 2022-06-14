ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornet Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charges

By Ms. Jessica
power98fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop in Kentucky last month where he was reportedly pulled over for following the vehicle in front of him too closely. During a subsequent search of his car, three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed...

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Trail Blazers out on Deandre Ayton trade, focused on OG Anunoby

It never appeared to be a seamless fit. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to rebuild a contender on the fly around Damian Lillard, and they reportedly had interest in Suns big man Deandre Ayton, who likely will leave Phoenix this offseason on a sign-and-trade. With Lillard as one focal point, is a max-contract center who is solid but not elite as rim protector a great fit?
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

Report: Kenny Atkinson turns down Hornets to remain with Warriors

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson turned down the Charlotte Hornets' vacant head coaching position and will remain with the defending champions, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. Reports last week indicated that Atkinson was close to inking a four-year deal with Charlotte after meeting with team owner Michael...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Mavericks interested in signing Goran Dragic to pair with Doncic

Could we see the two greatest players in Slovenian history on the same team next season? (With all due apologies to Beno Udrih and Sasha Vujacic.) The Dallas Mavericks are again exploring the idea of adding Goran Dragic to a roster with Luka Doncic on it, reports Marc Stein at Substack.
DALLAS, TX
Montrezl Harrell
CBS LA

Reports: Lakers to hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has hired his top assistant for next season.  The Purple and Gold will reportedly hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent to be an assistant to Ham, according to multiple reports including one by Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner.Jent is expected to be Ham's top assistant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that Jent has prior experience working with LeBron James. Jent was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers for five seasons from 2006-11. He's spent the last five years in Atlanta as an assistant as well. Earlier this month the Lakers announced the hiring of former All-Star forward Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach. Wallace played 18 seasons in the NBA, earning four All-Star selections and competing against Los Angeles numerous times in the playoffs during his career, including twice in the NBA Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Doc Rivers Says James Harden Will Sign 'Huge Deal' With Sixers, 'I Love Him'

Doc Rivers says James Harden will sign a "huge deal" with the 76ers ... telling TMZ Sports he enjoys coaching the star guard and loves having him on the team. We caught up with the Philadelphia head coach as he was leaving E Baldi in Bev Hills this week ... and he told us he's sure Harden, who the 76ers acquired this past season, has a massive new contract coming his way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

