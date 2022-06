Here is my experience when I want to watch a movie using a streaming service: I Google the name of the movie followed by the word “streaming.” Sometimes, the movie is available on one of the platforms I subscribe to and I watch it immediately, which is great. But more often than not it isn’t and I do not watch the movie. Still, I am in the mood to watch a movie, so I open up the streaming services I subscribe to and scroll and scroll because their recommendation algorithms are bafflingly inept, constantly surfacing movies it knows I have already watched because I have rated them and should know I won’t watch again because I gave them one star. Sometimes I find something I want to watch but most of the time I just scroll until I get tired of scrolling and do not watch any movie.

