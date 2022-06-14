ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ten candidates running in Republican primary for the special U.S. Senate election in Oklahoma

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpzsi_0gAsdV9T00

Ten candidates are running in the Republican primary for the special U.S. Senate election in Oklahoma on June 28, 2022. The special election will fill the rest of the six-year term left by Sen. Jim Inhofe (R), who was last elected in 2020. Inhofe announced in February 2022 that he would resign on January 3, 2023, to spend time with family.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff featuring the two top finishers will take place on August 23, 2022.

Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon, Nathan Dahm, Scott Pruitt, and Luke Holland have led in polling, noteworthy endorsements, and media attention.

Dahm is a member of the Oklahoma State Senate, a position to which he was first elected in 2011. Dahm has campaigned on what he calls election integrity, protecting the Second Amendment, and term limits for members of U.S. Congress. Dahm said, “I’m running for the United States Senate because, like you, I am tired of the spineless politicians who turned their backs on President Donald J. Trump. We need proven Republican fighters, and I’ve proven I’ll never back down.” U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R) endorsed Dahm.

Holland was Inhofe’s chief of staff until resigning in February 2022 to run for U.S. Senate. He began working with Inhofe in 2009 as a staff assistant. Holland has campaigned on standing up to China and stopping what he describes as a rush to socialism. Holland said, “As your next senator, I will continue the Inhofe legacy of defending our Christian values, fighting socialism, rebuilding our military and standing up to China.” Inhofe endorsed Holland.

Mullin has represented Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013. He has campaigned on making the country energy independent, lowering inflation, and defending the Second Amendment. Mullin said, “I entered the race for Senate because the people of Oklahoma deserve a Senator who will fight for their conservative values. I am a Christian, a family man and a proud supporter of President Trump and I will always fight for the America First policies that Oklahomans have been desperately missing during Joe Biden’s failed time in office.”

Pruitt served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Donald Trump (R) from 2017 to 2018. Pruitt served as the Oklahoma attorney general from 2011 to 2017. He has campaigned on energy independence, securing the border, fighting what he calls Big Tech, and stopping inflation. Pruitt said: “I think Oklahomans know that I’m going to fight for their values, I think they know that I exhibited courage in working with the president historically to get things done and I think they know that I’ve also engaged in leadership and civility. I believe very strongly that we’ll have the resources that we need.” Former U.S. secretary of energy and Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) endorsed Pruitt.

Shannon is the CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank in Oklahoma City. He served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014. Shannon has campaigned on opposing taxpayer-funded abortion, protecting the U.S. Constitution, and lowering taxes to create jobs. Shannon said he was running to “push back against this woke agenda” because “what made this country great is our constitution, capitalism and Christianity, and all three of those are under attack.” Former U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) endorsed Shannon.

Alex Gray, Randy Grellner, Adam Holley, Laura Moreno, Paul Royse, and John Tompkins are also running in the election.

As of June 14, 2022, 16 special elections have been called during the 117th Congress.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Dahm
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Moreno
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Luke Holland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Scott Pruitt
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Special Elections#U S Congress#Election State#U S Senate
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy